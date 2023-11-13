Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stocks plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 5151.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5116.55 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, Polycab India opened at 5196.95 and closed at 5136.65. The stock had a high of 5196.95 and a low of 5145. The market cap of the company is 77354.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5492.85 and the 52-week low is 2500.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 5562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5116.55, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹5151.5

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5116.55 with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -34.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% or 34.95.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.97%
3 Months10.93%
6 Months51.55%
YTD99.91%
1 Year89.51%
13 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5160, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5151.5

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5160 with a net change of 8.5, representing a percent change of 0.17.

13 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5136.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a volume of 5562 shares and closed at a price of 5136.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.