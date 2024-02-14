Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 4342.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4326.15 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 4335.95 and closed at 4342.95. The stock reached a high of 4355.95 and a low of 4292. The market capitalization of the company is 64,983.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 16,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4342.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 16,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,342.95.

