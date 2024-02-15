Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Surges in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at ₹4300, with a closing price of ₹4327.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4380 and a low of ₹4279.5. The market capitalization of Polycab India is ₹65491.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the stock was 7616 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|3 Months
|-22.37%
|6 Months
|-10.27%
|YTD
|-20.59%
|1 Year
|46.07%
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is ₹4360, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 32.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7616. The closing price for the day was ₹4327.9.
