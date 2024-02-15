Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 4327.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4360 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 4300, with a closing price of 4327.9. The stock reached a high of 4380 and a low of 4279.5. The market capitalization of Polycab India is 65491.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the stock was 7616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months-22.37%
6 Months-10.27%
YTD-20.59%
1 Year46.07%
15 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4360, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹4327.9

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is 4360, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 32.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4327.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7616. The closing price for the day was 4327.9.

