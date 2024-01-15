Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 3877.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3981.3 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was 3906.3, while the close price was 3877.4. The stock reached a high of 4061.35 and a low of 3906.3. The market capitalization of Polycab India is 59787.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2616.4. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 360,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹3877.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India on the BSE was 360,918 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,877.4.

