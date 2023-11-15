Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was ₹5160 and the close price was ₹5151.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5160, while the lowest was ₹5072.2. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently ₹77037.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5492.85, while the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 14638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.