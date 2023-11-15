Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 5151.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5130.9 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was 5160 and the close price was 5151.5. The highest price reached during the day was 5160, while the lowest was 5072.2. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently 77037.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5492.85, while the 52-week low is 2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 14638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5151.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India on the BSE had a volume of 14,638 shares, with a closing price of 5,151.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.