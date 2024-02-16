Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 4564.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4650 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 4366.55 and closed at 4356.15. The stock reached a high of 4625 and a low of 4340.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 68,569.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the stock was 101,232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4650, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹4564.9

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4650. There has been a 1.86% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 85.1.

16 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4356.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India on the BSE had a volume of 101,232 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,356.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!