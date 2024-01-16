Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock sees upward momentum in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 4198.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4321 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 4051.1 and closed at 3981.3. The stock reached a high of 4253.95 and a low of 3972 during the day. The market capitalization of Polycab India is 63046.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2616.4. The BSE volume for Polycab India was 382,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Polycab India January futures opened at 4280.0 as against previous close of 4208.7

Polycab India, with a current spot price of 4331.45, has a bid price of 4330.7 and an offer price of 4334.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 100. The stock has an open interest of 3393800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4321, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹4198.3

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that its price is 4321, with a percent change of 2.92 and a net change of 122.7. This means that the stock has increased by 2.92% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 122.7 points.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4198.3, up 5.45% from yesterday's ₹3981.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Polycab India is 4198.3. There has been a 5.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 217. This suggests that Polycab India's stock has experienced positive growth in recent trading.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹3981.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 382,605 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3,981.3.

