Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock sees upward momentum in trading

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4051.1 and closed at ₹3981.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4253.95 and a low of ₹3972 during the day. The market capitalization of Polycab India is ₹63046.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2616.4. The BSE volume for Polycab India was 382,605 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
