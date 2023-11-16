Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Polycab India saw the stock open at ₹5176.95 and close at ₹5130.9. The stock reached a high of ₹5237.05 and a low of ₹5093.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently at ₹77006.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5492.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. On the BSE, a total of 9795 shares of Polycab India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.