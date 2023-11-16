Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 5128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5150.85 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

The last day of trading for Polycab India saw the stock open at 5176.95 and close at 5130.9. The stock reached a high of 5237.05 and a low of 5093.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently at 77006.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5492.85 and the 52-week low is 2500.15. On the BSE, a total of 9795 shares of Polycab India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5150.85, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5128.8

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5150.85 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 22.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.43% or 22.05.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months5.48%
6 Months49.24%
YTD99.7%
1 Year95.45%
16 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5128.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5128.8 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is a decrease of 2.1 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5130.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India recorded a volume of 9,795 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 5,130.9.

