Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Polycab India saw the stock open at ₹5176.95 and close at ₹5130.9. The stock reached a high of ₹5237.05 and a low of ₹5093.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently at ₹77006.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5492.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. On the BSE, a total of 9795 shares of Polycab India were traded.
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5150.85 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 22.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.43% or ₹22.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|5.48%
|6 Months
|49.24%
|YTD
|99.7%
|1 Year
|95.45%
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5128.8 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is a decrease of 2.1 points.
On the last day of trading, Polycab India recorded a volume of 9,795 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,130.9.
