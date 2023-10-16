Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 5420.7, up 1.85% from yesterday's 5322.4

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 5322.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5420.7 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 5240 and closed at 5240.45 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was 5343.6, while the lowest price was 5217.6. The company's market capitalization is 79809.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5421.2, and the 52-week low is 2500.15. On the BSE, a total of 6740 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India closed today at ₹5420.7, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The closing price of Polycab India stock today was 5420.7, which is a 1.85% increase from the previous day's closing price of 5322.4. The net change for the day was 98.3.

16 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Polycab India stock is 5446.7 and the low is 5331.35.

16 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5354.75 as against previous close of 5334.1

Polycab India is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 5420.65. The bid price for the stock is 5434.6, while the offer price is 5437.75. The offer quantity is 600, and the bid quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 2797500.

16 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Polycab India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Polycab India Ltd stock is INR 2500.00, while the 52-week high price is INR 5422.70.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5419, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5419, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 96.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.81% and the net change in price is 96.6.

16 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 154.0 (+48.08%) & 107.0 (+53.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 116.0 (-32.38%) & 45.0 (-38.57%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5416.1, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5416.1, which represents a 1.76% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 93.7.

16 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price for the day was 5331.35, while the high price reached was 5446.7.

16 Oct 2023, 02:09 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5354.75 as against previous close of 5334.1

Polycab India is a stock trading at a spot price of INR 5408.95. The bid price is INR 5420.05 and the offer price is INR 5423.4. The offer quantity is 300 shares while the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for this stock is 2,812,200.

16 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5411.6, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is 5411.6, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 89.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% and has gained 89.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 144.0 (+38.46%) & 101.25 (+45.68%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 128.0 (-25.39%) & 81.4 (-28.94%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5402.3, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5402.3 with a percent change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.5% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 79.9, meaning that the stock has gained 79.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that Polycab India stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Polycab India AGM

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 5331.35, while the high price is 5446.7.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Polycab India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5354.75 as against previous close of 5334.1

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of cables and wires, is currently trading at a spot price of 5434.2. The bid price is 5442.05, while the offer price stands at 5444.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for Polycab India is 2818200.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5442, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price of the stock is 5442. There has been a 2.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 119.6.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock had a low price of 5331.35 and a high price of 5446.7 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 152.0 (+46.15%) & 104.55 (+50.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 122.0 (-28.88%) & 75.9 (-33.74%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5430, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5430, which represents a 2.02% increase. The net change is 107.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Polycab India stock today was 5331.35, while the high price was 5440.05.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5354.75 as against previous close of 5334.1

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5419 with a bid price of 5424.2 and an offer price of 5428.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 600 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for Polycab India is 2860500.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5411.6, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5411.6 with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 89.2. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.68% and has gained 89.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 148.5 (+42.79%) & 102.15 (+46.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 83.0 (-27.54%) & 128.75 (-24.95%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5432, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

Polycab India stock currently has a price of 5432, with a percent change of 2.06 and a net change of 109.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 2.06% or 109.6.

16 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 5331.35 and the high price is 5440.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5354.75 as against previous close of 5334.1

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 5412.25. The bid price stands at Rs. 5423.05 with a bid quantity of 300 shares. The offer price is Rs. 5424.0 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,829,000 shares.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5412.1, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5412.1 with a percent change of 1.69. This represents a net change of 89.7.

16 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5319, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹5240.45

Polycab India stock is currently priced at 5319, with a percent change of 1.5 and a net change of 78.55.

16 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5240.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a total volume of 6740 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 5240.45.

