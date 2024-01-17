Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 4198.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4339.3 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 4294.85 and closed at 4198.3. The stock reached a high of 4358 and a low of 4255.2. The market capitalization of the company is 65163.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5722.9 and 2651.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 283257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4339.3, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹4198.3

Polycab India stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 3.36 and a net change of 141. The current price stands at 4339.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced positive momentum and investors are optimistic about its future prospects.

17 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4198.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 283,257 shares. The closing price for the day was 4198.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.