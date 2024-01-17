Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares surge on positive trading day

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹4294.85 and closed at ₹4198.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4358 and a low of ₹4255.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65163.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5722.9 and ₹2651.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 283257 shares.
Polycab India stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 3.36 and a net change of 141. The current price stands at ₹4339.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced positive momentum and investors are optimistic about its future prospects.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 283,257 shares.
