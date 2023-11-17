Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 5128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5266 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 5129.05 and closed at 5128.8. The high for the day was 5282 and the low was 5119. The market cap stands at 79066.17 cr with a 52-week high of 5492.85 and a 52-week low of 2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 11112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

