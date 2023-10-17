Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 5466.75, up 0.85% from yesterday's 5420.7

25 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 5420.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5466.75 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 5350.9 and closed at 5322.4. The stock had a high of 5446.7 and a low of 5331.35. The market capitalization of the company is 81335.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5421.2 and 2500.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India closed today at ₹5466.75, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

Polycab India stock closed at 5466.75 today, with a net change of 46.05 and a percent change of 0.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of 5420.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3593.1-8.15-0.234066.12692.0127957.57
ABB India4280.0-0.5-0.014675.852640.4590696.79
Polycab India5466.7546.050.855446.72500.1581872.93
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 391.5-1.45-0.37459.25245.5559788.85
KEI Industries2687.0513.750.512812.21350.8524235.16
17 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price for the day was 5362.15, while the high price was 5485.

17 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5459.0 as against previous close of 5437.8

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5461. The bid price is 5463.15, while the offer price is 5466.8. The offer quantity stands at 300, with a bid quantity of 300 as well. The stock's open interest is at 2,691,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Polycab India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Polycab India Ltd stock is 2500.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5449.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5461.1, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5461.1, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 40.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and the actual price change is an increase of 40.4.

17 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 100.0 (-5.79%) & 148.05 (-2.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 103.2 (-10.61%) & 64.8 (-11.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3594.0-7.25-0.24066.12692.0127989.62
ABB India4291.010.50.254675.852640.4590929.89
Polycab India5428.357.650.145446.72500.1581297.84
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 396.23.250.83459.25245.5560506.62
KEI Industries2689.8516.550.622812.21350.8524260.41
17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5435.3, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5435.3. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 14.6.

17 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5459.0 as against previous close of 5437.8

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5431.45. The bid price is 5437.55, while the offer price is 5441.0. The offer quantity stands at 600, with a bid quantity of 600. The open interest for the stock is 2757300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is 5362.15, while the high price is 5485.

17 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5426.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5426.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.8. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5234.87
10 Days5269.70
20 Days5239.95
50 Days5056.05
100 Days4419.96
300 Days3677.49
17 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 96.3 (-9.28%) & 140.75 (-7.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 115.95 (-0.43%) & 70.4 (-4.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 5362.15, while the high price is 5485.

17 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5414.75, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5414.75. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.95, suggesting a decrease of 5.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Polycab India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5459.0 as against previous close of 5437.8

Polycab India's spot price is currently at 5414, with a bid price of 5422.0 and an offer price of 5424.9. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 600. The stock's open interest stands at 2785800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3594.4-6.85-0.194066.12692.0128003.87
ABB India4296.716.20.384675.852640.4591050.67
Polycab India5426.455.750.115446.72500.1581269.38
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 393.750.80.2459.25245.5560132.47
KEI Industries2686.212.90.482812.21350.8524227.49
17 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5428, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5428. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.3.

Click here for Polycab India News

17 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Polycab India stock was 5362.15, while the high price was 5485.

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 134.0 (-11.7%) & 91.0 (-14.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 125.05 (+8.32%) & 80.0 (+8.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6786
Buy8778
Hold7779
Sell2222
Strong Sell2222
17 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5459.0 as against previous close of 5437.8

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5384. The bid price is 5397.85, while the offer price is 5402.0. The bid quantity is 300, and the offer quantity is 600. The stock has an open interest of 2,796,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Polycab India stock was 5379.45, while the high price was 5485.

17 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5388.85, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5388.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.59% or a net change of -31.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 98.9 (-6.83%) & 141.0 (-7.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 122.0 (+5.67%) & 76.0 (+3.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5419.2, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹5420.7

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is 5419.2. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

Click here for Polycab India Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5459.0 as against previous close of 5437.8

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5462.25. The bid price stands at 5471.5 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 5474.0 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 2823900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 5429.55 and the high price is 5485.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5420.7, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹5322.4

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5420.7. It has seen a percent change of 1.85, which represents a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 98.3, indicating an increase in the stock price of 98.3.

17 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5322.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India recorded a volume of 12,377 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,322.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.