Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4349.45 and closed at ₹4339.3 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹4490, while the lowest price was ₹4325. The company's market capitalization is ₹66676.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2651.15. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 101,445 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Polycab India stock is currently priced at ₹4440.05, which represents a net change of ₹100.75. This change amounts to a percent change of 2.32%.
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 101,445. The closing price of the stock was ₹4,339.3.
