Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 4339.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4440.05 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4349.45 and closed at 4339.3 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was 4490, while the lowest price was 4325. The company's market capitalization is 66676.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, and the 52-week low is 2651.15. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 101,445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4440.05, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹4339.3

The Polycab India stock is currently priced at 4440.05, which represents a net change of 100.75. This change amounts to a percent change of 2.32%.

18 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4339.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 101,445. The closing price of the stock was 4,339.3.

