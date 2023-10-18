Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 5332.4, down -2.46% from yesterday's 5466.75

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 5466.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5332.4 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 5479.95 and closed at 5420.7. The highest price reached during the day was 5485, while the lowest was 5362.15. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently 82026.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5446.7, and the 52-week low is 2500.15. The BSE volume for Polycab India on that day was 24940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Polycab India stock was 5332.4, representing a decrease of 2.46% from the previous day's closing price of 5466.75. The net change in price was -134.35.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Polycab India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Polycab India Ltd stock's 52 week low price is INR 2,500.00 and its 52 week high price is INR 5,485.00.

18 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Polycab India Q2 results: Profit and income increases, margin better than expected, stock down

Polycab Q2 results: The company's EBITDA has increased from 427.6 crore to 608.7 crore.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/polycab-q2-results-profit-and-income-increases-margin-better-than-expected-11697619538131.html

18 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5283.33
10 Days5277.94
20 Days5252.58
50 Days5072.67
100 Days4440.42
300 Days3690.83
18 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6686
Buy8879
Hold7778
Sell2222
Strong Sell2222
18 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.04%
3 Months33.18%
6 Months76.62%
YTD112.83%
1 Year108.79%
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.