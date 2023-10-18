Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 5332.4, down -2.46% from yesterday's 5466.75

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India closed today at ₹5332.4, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹5466.75 Today, the closing price of Polycab India stock was ₹5332.4, representing a decrease of 2.46% from the previous day's closing price of ₹5466.75. The net change in price was -134.35.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3491.95 -101.15 -2.82 4066.1 2692.0 124355.41 ABB India 4099.15 -183.85 -4.29 4675.85 2640.45 86864.42 Polycab India 5332.4 -134.35 -2.46 5485.0 2500.15 79860.84 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 387.25 -5.25 -1.34 459.25 245.55 59139.8 KEI Industries 2726.0 40.05 1.49 2812.2 1350.85 24586.46 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹5276, while the high price is ₹5492.85.

Polycab India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Polycab India Ltd stock's 52 week low price is INR 2,500.00 and its 52 week high price is INR 5,485.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India October futures opened at 5466.8 as against previous close of 5468.95 Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of ₹5329.25 per share. The bid price is ₹5327.05 with a bid quantity of 600 shares, while the offer price is ₹5330.6 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for Polycab India stands at 2,862,900 shares.

Polycab India Q2 results: Profit and income increases, margin better than expected, stock down Polycab Q2 results: The company's EBITDA has increased from ₹427.6 crore to ₹608.7 crore. https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/polycab-q2-results-profit-and-income-increases-margin-better-than-expected-11697619538131.html

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.0 (-61.94%) & ₹24.95 (-67.47%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹51.05 (+51.04%) & ₹143.75 (+50.6%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5283.33 10 Days 5277.94 20 Days 5252.58 50 Days 5072.67 100 Days 4440.42 300 Days 3690.83

Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 8 6 Buy 8 8 7 9 Hold 7 7 7 8 Sell 2 2 2 2 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.04% 3 Months 33.18% 6 Months 76.62% YTD 112.83% 1 Year 108.79%

