Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 4564.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4667 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's last day trading saw the open price at 4650, closing at 4564.9. The stock reached a high of 4732.55 and a low of 4515.7. The market cap stands at 70102.99 cr, with a 52-week high of 5722.9 and a low of 2755. The BSE volume recorded 75472 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4564.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, the volume was 75472 shares with a closing price of 4564.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!