Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock surges on positive trading day

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4459.95 and closed at ₹4440.05 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹4546, while the lowest price was ₹3996.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66947.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5722.9 and ₹2651.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 361,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.