Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 4431 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4504.5 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4459.95 and closed at 4440.05 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 4546, while the lowest price was 3996.05. The market capitalization of the company is 66947.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5722.9 and 2651.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 361,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4504.5, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹4431

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that its price is 4504.5. There has been a percent change of 1.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 73.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4440.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India on the BSE had a volume of 361,684 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,440.05.

