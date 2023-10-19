Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Slumps in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 5332.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5300 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last trading day, Polycab India's stock opened at 5476 and closed at 5466.75. The stock reached a high of 5492.85 and a low of 5276 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 80010.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5485 and 2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 25157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5300, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹5332.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Polycab India is 5300, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -32.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% or 32.4.

19 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is 5278.05, while the high price is 5421.35.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5305, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹5332.4

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5305, representing a decrease of 0.51% or a net change of -27.4.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.11%
3 Months26.2%
6 Months70.09%
YTD107.81%
1 Year94.2%
19 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5382.35, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹5332.4

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5382.35, with a percent change of 0.94. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.94% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock is 49.95, which means it has increased by 49.95 from its previous price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5466.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, a total of 25,157 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,466.75.

