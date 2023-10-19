Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Slumps in Trading

On the last trading day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5476 and closed at ₹5466.75. The stock reached a high of ₹5492.85 and a low of ₹5276 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80010.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5485 and ₹2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 25157 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Polycab India is ₹5300, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -32.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% or ₹32.4.
The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is ₹5278.05, while the high price is ₹5421.35.
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹5305, representing a decrease of 0.51% or a net change of -27.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.11%
|3 Months
|26.2%
|6 Months
|70.09%
|YTD
|107.81%
|1 Year
|94.2%
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5382.35, with a percent change of 0.94. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.94% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock is ₹49.95, which means it has increased by ₹49.95 from its previous price.
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, a total of 25,157 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,466.75.
