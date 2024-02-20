Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 4667 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4769.35 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4700.1 and closed at 4667 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4826.5 and the low was 4642.5. The market capitalization stood at 71640.39 crore. The 52-week high was 5722.9 and the 52-week low was 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 36331 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Polycab India share price Live

On the last day of trading, Polycab India's BSE volume was 36,331 shares with a closing price of 4667.

