Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4700.1 and closed at ₹4667 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4826.5 and the low was ₹4642.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹71640.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 36331 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.