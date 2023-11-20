Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 5265.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5289.1 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 5275 and closed at 5265.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 5317.9 and a low of 5232.5 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 79,413.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5492.85 and 2500.15, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 10,811 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5265.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Polycab India was 10,811 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,265.05.

