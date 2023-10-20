Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 5294.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5313.25 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 5354.3 and closed at 5332.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5421.35 and a low of 5166.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 79406.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5492.85 and 2500.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30586 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 5254.9 and the high price is 5373.45.

20 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 5298.8 as against previous close of 5299.3

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5272. The bid price is slightly higher at 5275.05, while the offer price is 5278.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 2,714,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5313.25, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5294.15

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5313.25 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 19.1. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.36% or 19.1 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months15.61%
6 Months69.28%
YTD106.18%
1 Year95.7%
20 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5315.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5294.15

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5315.65. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.5 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5332.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India on the BSE was 30,586 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,332.4.

