Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Soars in Trading Today

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5354.3 and closed at ₹5332.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5421.35 and a low of ₹5166.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79406.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30586 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹5254.9 and the high price is ₹5373.45.
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5272. The bid price is slightly higher at 5275.05, while the offer price is 5278.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 2,714,400.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|15.61%
|6 Months
|69.28%
|YTD
|106.18%
|1 Year
|95.7%
