Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4790 and closed at ₹4769.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4820 and the low was ₹4708. The market capitalization stands at ₹71066.59 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹5722.9 and ₹2755 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52775 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4731.15, with a percent change of -0.8% and a net change of -38.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 52,775 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹4769.35.
