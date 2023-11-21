Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Surge Higher

On the last day of trading, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5317.95 and closed at ₹5289.10. The stock had a high of ₹5320.55 and a low of ₹5261.20. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79738.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5492.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15488 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|8.81%
|6 Months
|54.83%
|YTD
|106.8%
|1 Year
|110.2%
On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India shares on the BSE was 15,488. The closing price of the shares was ₹5,289.1.
