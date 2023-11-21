Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Surge Higher

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 5310.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5330.35 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day of trading, Polycab India's stock opened at 5317.95 and closed at 5289.10. The stock had a high of 5320.55 and a low of 5261.20. The market capitalization of the company is 79738.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5492.85 and the 52-week low is 2500.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15488 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5330.35, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹5310.8

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5330.35 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 19.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 19.55.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Polycab India reached a low of 5320.35 and a high of 5355 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5335.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹5310.8

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5335.25 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 24.45.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.16%
3 Months8.81%
6 Months54.83%
YTD106.8%
1 Year110.2%
21 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5349.95, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹5310.8

The current data for Polycab India stock indicates that the price is 5349.95. There has been a percent change of 0.74, which means the stock has increased by 0.74%. The net change is 39.15, indicating that the stock has gone up by a value of 39.15.

21 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5289.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India shares on the BSE was 15,488. The closing price of the shares was 5,289.1.

