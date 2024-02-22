Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Polycab India stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 4722.05 per share.

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4736.95 and closed at 4731.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4765.55, while the low was 4683.35. The market capitalization stood at 70929.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 5722.9 and 2755 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31797 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4713, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹4722.05

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4713, with a net change of -9.05 and a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4731.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 31797 shares with a closing price of 4731.15 on the BSE.

