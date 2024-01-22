 Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Plunges in Trading | Mint
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Plunges in Trading

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Polycab India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 4413.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4334.95 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 4459.9 and closed at 4413.85. The stock reached a high of 4459.9 and a low of 4320.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Polycab India is 65098.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2651.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 27424 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:31:40 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ABB India4770.0-49.65-1.034984.32751.36101080.3
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 453.3-0.9-0.2501.75276.969226.79
Polycab India4334.95-78.9-1.795722.92651.1564922.5
KEI Industries3038.25-67.1-2.163420.01413.127402.72
Exide Industries321.45-5.65-1.73342.35170.527323.25
22 Jan 2024, 11:29:43 AM IST

Polycab India January futures opened at 4407.45 as against previous close of 4407.45

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 4335.35. The bid price for the stock is 4325.0, while the offer price is 4329.0. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for the stock is 2,370,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:23:12 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4334.95, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹4413.85

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4334.95. It has experienced a 1.79% decrease in price, with a net change of -78.9.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12:36 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price today was 4320.05, while the high price reached 4459.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:45:39 AM IST

Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.0 (-47.64%) & 0.5 (-65.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 18.0 (+7.46%) & 3.0 (+7.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:25:11 AM IST

Polycab India's stock price is currently at 4334.95, with a percent change of -1.79% and a net change of -78.9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:14:22 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Polycab India stock was 4320.05, while the high price reached 4459.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:21 AM IST

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 4335.35. The bid price stands at 4325.0 with a quantity of 100, while the offer price is 4329.0 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 2,370,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:54:55 AM IST

Polycab India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:10 AM IST

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4334.95, with a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -78.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.79% and the value has decreased by 78.9.

22 Jan 2024, 09:41:02 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.1%
3 Months-22.81%
6 Months-3.58%
YTD-19.37%
1 Year56.36%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10:05 AM IST

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that its price is 4334.95. There has been a percent change of -1.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -78.9, which is the actual decrease in price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:16:29 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4413.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a BSE volume of 27,424 shares. The closing price for the day was 4413.85.

