Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Plunges in Trading

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ABB India 4770.0 -49.65 -1.03 4984.3 2751.36 101080.3 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 453.3 -0.9 -0.2 501.75 276.9 69226.79 Polycab India 4334.95 -78.9 -1.79 5722.9 2651.15 64922.5 KEI Industries 3038.25 -67.1 -2.16 3420.0 1413.1 27402.72 Exide Industries 321.45 -5.65 -1.73 342.35 170.5 27323.25

Polycab India January futures opened at 4407.45 as against previous close of 4407.45 Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 4335.35. The bid price for the stock is 4325.0, while the offer price is 4329.0. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for the stock is 2,370,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4334.95, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹4413.85 The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4334.95. It has experienced a 1.79% decrease in price, with a net change of -78.9.

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range Polycab India stock's low price today was ₹4320.05, while the high price reached ₹4459.9.

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.0 (-47.64%) & ₹0.5 (-65.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹18.0 (+7.46%) & ₹3.0 (+7.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 11.1% 3 Months -22.81% 6 Months -3.58% YTD -19.37% 1 Year 56.36%

