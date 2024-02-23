Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4713 and closed at ₹4722.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹4740, while the lowest was ₹4648.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,855.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5722.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 32,702 shares traded.

