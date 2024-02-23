Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 4722.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4717.1 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4713 and closed at 4722.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 4740, while the lowest was 4648.55. The market capitalization stood at 70,855.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 5722.9 and a 52-week low of 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 32,702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4722.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India on the BSE had a volume of 32702 shares with a closing price of 4722.05.

