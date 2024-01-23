Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 4334.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4311.85 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was 4378.85, while the close price was 4334.95. The stock had a high and low of 4378.85 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Polycab India is 65,757.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2651.15. The BSE volume for the day was 62 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Polycab India January futures opened at 4400.0 as against previous close of 4331.85

Polycab India's spot price is currently at INR 4289.05. The bid price stands at INR 4293.85, with a bid quantity of 100 shares. The offer price is INR 4300.0, with an offer quantity of 2500 shares. The open interest for Polycab India is 2,352,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4311.85, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹4334.95

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4311.85. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 23.1 points.

23 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 4270.8, while the high price is 4399.95.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.25 (-68.35%) & 0.2 (-60.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 7.2 (-52.16%) & 1.35 (-43.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4290.1, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹4334.95

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4290.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -44.85, suggesting a decline in monetary terms.

23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ABB India4845.189.31.884984.32751.36102671.73
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 462.08.71.92501.75276.970555.43
Polycab India4295.7-39.25-0.915722.92651.1564334.67
KEI Industries3040.511.550.383420.01413.127423.01
Exide Industries319.65-1.8-0.56342.35170.527170.25
23 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 4270.8, while the high price is 4399.95.

23 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Polycab India January futures opened at 4400.0 as against previous close of 4331.85

Polycab India's spot price is currently at INR 4301.1, with a bid price of INR 4326.0 and an offer price of INR 4332.2. The offer quantity is 100 shares, while the bid quantity is also 100 shares. The open interest stands at 2,373,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4310.2, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹4334.95

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4310.2. There has been a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -24.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and there has been a decrease of 24.75 in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months-24.06%
6 Months-5.48%
YTD-20.96%
1 Year57.01%
23 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4334.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a volume of 62 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 4334.95.

