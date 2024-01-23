Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops Today

Polycab India January futures opened at 4400.0 as against previous close of 4331.85 Polycab India's spot price is currently at INR 4289.05. The bid price stands at INR 4293.85, with a bid quantity of 100 shares. The offer price is INR 4300.0, with an offer quantity of 2500 shares. The open interest for Polycab India is 2,352,200.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4311.85, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹4334.95 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4311.85. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 23.1 points.

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹4270.8, while the high price is ₹4399.95.

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.25 (-68.35%) & ₹0.2 (-60.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.2 (-52.16%) & ₹1.35 (-43.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4290.1, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹4334.95 The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4290.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -44.85, suggesting a decline in monetary terms.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ABB India 4845.1 89.3 1.88 4984.3 2751.36 102671.73 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 462.0 8.7 1.92 501.75 276.9 70555.43 Polycab India 4295.7 -39.25 -0.91 5722.9 2651.15 64334.67 KEI Industries 3040.5 11.55 0.38 3420.0 1413.1 27423.01 Exide Industries 319.65 -1.8 -0.56 342.35 170.5 27170.25

Polycab India January futures opened at 4400.0 as against previous close of 4331.85 Polycab India's spot price is currently at INR 4301.1, with a bid price of INR 4326.0 and an offer price of INR 4332.2. The offer quantity is 100 shares, while the bid quantity is also 100 shares. The open interest stands at 2,373,600 shares.

Polycab India Live Updates

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4310.2, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹4334.95 The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4310.2. There has been a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -24.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and there has been a decrease of ₹24.75 in value.

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.27% 3 Months -24.06% 6 Months -5.48% YTD -20.96% 1 Year 57.01%