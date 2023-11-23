Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India stock was ₹5391, and the close price was ₹5313.55. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹5432.55, while the lowest price was ₹5288.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79431.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5492.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The total BSE volume for the day was 21390 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India's stock reached a low of ₹5288.05 and a high of ₹5432.55 on the current trading day.
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5313.05. The bid price is INR 5308.05 with a bid quantity of 100 shares, while the offer price is INR 5312.05 with an offer quantity of 100 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,582,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5290.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.44% or ₹23.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.56%
|3 Months
|2.54%
|6 Months
|56.15%
|YTD
|106.81%
|1 Year
|110.86%
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5290.05. It has experienced a decrease of -0.44% in percentage change and a net change of -23.5.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India on the BSE was 21,390 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,313.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!