Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 5313.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5290.05 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India stock was 5391, and the close price was 5313.55. The highest price recorded during the day was 5432.55, while the lowest price was 5288.05. The market capitalization of the company is 79431.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5492.85, and the 52-week low is 2500.15. The total BSE volume for the day was 21390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India's stock reached a low of 5288.05 and a high of 5432.55 on the current trading day.

23 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Polycab India November futures opened at 5317.15 as against previous close of 5318.75

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5313.05. The bid price is INR 5308.05 with a bid quantity of 100 shares, while the offer price is INR 5312.05 with an offer quantity of 100 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,582,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5290.05, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹5313.55

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5290.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.44% or 23.5.

23 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.56%
3 Months2.54%
6 Months56.15%
YTD106.81%
1 Year110.86%
23 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5290.05, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹5313.55

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5290.05. It has experienced a decrease of -0.44% in percentage change and a net change of -23.5.

23 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5313.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Polycab India on the BSE was 21,390 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,313.55.

