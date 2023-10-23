Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5319.95 and closed at ₹5294.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5373.45 and a low of ₹5194.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹78,429.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 134,820 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5160, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5160 with a percent change of -1.26. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.26%. The net change is -65.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹65.85.

Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5347.97 10 Days 5291.42 20 Days 5277.97 50 Days 5129.12 100 Days 4517.26 300 Days 3739.00

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.55 (-63.51%) & ₹3.5 (-62.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (+7.84%) & ₹27.0 (+27.66%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹5139.95 and the high price is ₹5273.95.

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5160, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 Polycab India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5160. It has experienced a decrease of 1.26% in its value, resulting in a net change of -65.85.

Polycab India Live Updates POLYCAB INDIA More Information

Polycab India October futures opened at 5190.65 as against previous close of 5219.55 Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5164.7. The bid price is 5168.8, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 5170.0, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 2422200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5170, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5170, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -55.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and the value has decreased by ₹55.85.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3448.0 5.5 0.16 4066.1 2692.0 122790.27 ABB India 3969.15 -46.55 -1.16 4675.85 2640.45 84109.61 Polycab India 5170.0 -55.85 -1.07 5492.85 2500.15 77428.65 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 400.05 6.2 1.57 459.25 245.55 61094.59 KEI Industries 2572.0 -56.8 -2.16 2812.2 1350.85 23197.5

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Polycab India stock today was ₹5139.95, while the high price was ₹5273.95.

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.3 (-64.9%) & ₹3.6 (-61.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.45 (+2.45%) & ₹26.0 (+22.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5182.6, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5182.6. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3462.0 19.5 0.57 4066.1 2692.0 123288.83 ABB India 3986.5 -29.2 -0.73 4675.85 2640.45 84477.28 Polycab India 5176.05 -49.8 -0.95 5492.85 2500.15 77519.26 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 399.85 6.0 1.52 459.25 245.55 61064.04 KEI Industries 2583.25 -45.55 -1.73 2812.2 1350.85 23298.96

Polycab India October futures opened at 5190.65 as against previous close of 5219.55 Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5167 with a bid price of 5156.4 and an offer price of 5160.9. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,467,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Polycab India stock today was ₹5139.95, while the high price reached ₹5273.95.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5171.85, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 As of the current data, the stock price of Polycab India is ₹5171.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.03, resulting in a net change of -54. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.03% or ₹54.

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (-66.57%) & ₹3.75 (-59.89%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.9 (+26.47%) & ₹28.4 (+34.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3451.5 9.0 0.26 4066.1 2692.0 122914.91 ABB India 3988.0 -27.7 -0.69 4675.85 2640.45 84509.06 Polycab India 5175.0 -50.85 -0.97 5492.85 2500.15 77503.53 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 400.45 6.6 1.68 459.25 245.55 61155.67 KEI Industries 2584.05 -44.75 -1.7 2812.2 1350.85 23306.18

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range Polycab India stock's low price for the day was ₹5139.95, while the high price reached was ₹5273.95.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5148.95, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is ₹5148.95, with a percent change of -1.47% and a net change of -76.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.47% or ₹76.9.

Polycab India October futures opened at 5190.65 as against previous close of 5219.55 Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of ₹5175 with a bid price of ₹5162.1 and an offer price of ₹5165.05. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 2,472,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Polycab India Live Updates POLYCAB INDIA More Information

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5179.85, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5179.85 with a percent change of -0.88. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.88% from its previous price. The net change is -46, indicating a decrease of 46 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.8% 3 Months 16.21% 6 Months 67.99% YTD 103.47% 1 Year 97.31%

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5209.05, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹5225.85 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is ₹5209.05 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -16.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 16.8 points.

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5294.15 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume of Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 134,820 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,294.15.