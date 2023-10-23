Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5319.95 and closed at ₹5294.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5373.45 and a low of ₹5194.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹78,429.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 134,820 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5160 with a percent change of -1.26. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.26%. The net change is -65.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹65.85.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5347.97
|10 Days
|5291.42
|20 Days
|5277.97
|50 Days
|5129.12
|100 Days
|4517.26
|300 Days
|3739.00
Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.55 (-63.51%) & ₹3.5 (-62.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (+7.84%) & ₹27.0 (+27.66%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹5139.95 and the high price is ₹5273.95.
Polycab India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5160. It has experienced a decrease of 1.26% in its value, resulting in a net change of -65.85.
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5164.7. The bid price is 5168.8, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 5170.0, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 2422200.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5170, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -55.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and the value has decreased by ₹55.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3448.0
|5.5
|0.16
|4066.1
|2692.0
|122790.27
|ABB India
|3969.15
|-46.55
|-1.16
|4675.85
|2640.45
|84109.61
|Polycab India
|5170.0
|-55.85
|-1.07
|5492.85
|2500.15
|77428.65
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|400.05
|6.2
|1.57
|459.25
|245.55
|61094.59
|KEI Industries
|2572.0
|-56.8
|-2.16
|2812.2
|1350.85
|23197.5
The low price of Polycab India stock today was ₹5139.95, while the high price was ₹5273.95.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.3 (-64.9%) & ₹3.6 (-61.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.45 (+2.45%) & ₹26.0 (+22.93%) respectively.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5182.6. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Siemens
|3462.0
|19.5
|0.57
|4066.1
|2692.0
|123288.83
|ABB India
|3986.5
|-29.2
|-0.73
|4675.85
|2640.45
|84477.28
|Polycab India
|5176.05
|-49.8
|-0.95
|5492.85
|2500.15
|77519.26
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|399.85
|6.0
|1.52
|459.25
|245.55
|61064.04
|KEI Industries
|2583.25
|-45.55
|-1.73
|2812.2
|1350.85
|23298.96
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5167 with a bid price of 5156.4 and an offer price of 5160.9. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,467,200.
The low price of Polycab India stock today was ₹5139.95, while the high price reached ₹5273.95.
As of the current data, the stock price of Polycab India is ₹5171.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.03, resulting in a net change of -54. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.03% or ₹54.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (-66.57%) & ₹3.75 (-59.89%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.9 (+26.47%) & ₹28.4 (+34.28%) respectively.
|Siemens
|3451.5
|9.0
|0.26
|4066.1
|2692.0
|122914.91
|ABB India
|3988.0
|-27.7
|-0.69
|4675.85
|2640.45
|84509.06
|Polycab India
|5175.0
|-50.85
|-0.97
|5492.85
|2500.15
|77503.53
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|400.45
|6.6
|1.68
|459.25
|245.55
|61155.67
|KEI Industries
|2584.05
|-44.75
|-1.7
|2812.2
|1350.85
|23306.18
Polycab India stock's low price for the day was ₹5139.95, while the high price reached was ₹5273.95.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is ₹5148.95, with a percent change of -1.47% and a net change of -76.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.47% or ₹76.9.
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of ₹5175 with a bid price of ₹5162.1 and an offer price of ₹5165.05. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 2,472,900.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5179.85 with a percent change of -0.88. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.88% from its previous price. The net change is -46, indicating a decrease of 46 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|16.21%
|6 Months
|67.99%
|YTD
|103.47%
|1 Year
|97.31%
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is ₹5209.05 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -16.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 16.8 points.
On the last day, the trading volume of Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 134,820 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,294.15.
