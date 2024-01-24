Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4378.85 and closed at ₹4334.95 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹4399.95, while the low was ₹4100.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62508.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2651.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.