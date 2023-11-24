Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5354.95 and closed at ₹5309 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹5354.95 and a low of ₹5213.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78,451.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5492.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9182 shares on the BSE.
Polycab India stock is currently trading at ₹5259.15, reflecting a 0.66% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 34.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|2.75%
|6 Months
|53.08%
|YTD
|103.41%
|1 Year
|106.86%
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5236.5, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 11.7 points.
On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a trading volume of 9182 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹5309.
