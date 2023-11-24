Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 5224.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5259.15 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 5354.95 and closed at 5309 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 5354.95 and a low of 5213.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 78,451.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5492.85 and the 52-week low is 2500.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9182 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5259.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹5224.8

Polycab India stock is currently trading at 5259.15, reflecting a 0.66% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 34.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months2.75%
6 Months53.08%
YTD103.41%
1 Year106.86%
24 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5236.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹5224.8

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5236.5, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 11.7 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5309 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a trading volume of 9182 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 5309.

