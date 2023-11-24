Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5354.95 and closed at ₹5309 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹5354.95 and a low of ₹5213.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78,451.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5492.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9182 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.