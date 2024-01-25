Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 4361.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4361.6 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4185.25 and closed at 4162.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 4399 and a low of 4125.5. The company has a market capitalization of 65493.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2651.15. On the BSE, a total of 60249 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4361.6, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹4361.3

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is 4361.6. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.01, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

25 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4162.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 60,249 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4162.5.

