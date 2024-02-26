Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock surges in positive trading

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's open price was ₹4717.65, closing at ₹4717.1. The high for the day was ₹4850 and the low was ₹4717.65. The market cap stood at 72303.57 cr with a 52-week high of ₹5722.9 and a low of ₹2755. The BSE volume was 73180 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4813.5, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹4717.1
Polycab India stock is currently priced at ₹4813.5, showing a 2.04% increase in value with a net change of 96.4 points.
26 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4717.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a volume of 73180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹4717.1.