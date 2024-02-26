Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock surges in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 4717.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4813.5 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's open price was 4717.65, closing at 4717.1. The high for the day was 4850 and the low was 4717.65. The market cap stood at 72303.57 cr with a 52-week high of 5722.9 and a low of 2755. The BSE volume was 73180 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4813.5, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹4717.1

Polycab India stock is currently priced at 4813.5, showing a 2.04% increase in value with a net change of 96.4 points.

26 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4717.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a volume of 73180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 4717.1.

