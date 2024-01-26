Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 4361.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4342.35 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 4355.25 and closed at 4361.3. The highest price reached during the day was 4451.25, while the lowest price was 4311.95. The market capitalization of the company is 65219.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5722.9, and the 52-week low is 2651.15. The BSE volume for the day was 36613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4342.35, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹4361.3

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4342.35. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.95, suggesting a decline of 18.95 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4361.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 36,613 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,361.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.