Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Plummet in Trading

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4355.25 and closed at ₹4361.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4451.25, while the lowest price was ₹4311.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65219.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2651.15. The BSE volume for the day was 36613 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4342.35. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.95, suggesting a decline of ₹18.95 in the stock price.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 36,613 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹4,361.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!