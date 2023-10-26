Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 4872.2, down -3.03% from yesterday's 5024.5

28 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 5024.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4872.2 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 5170.7 and closed at 5154.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5182.4 and a low of 5005.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 75431.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5492.85 and 2500.15, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 36540 shares on the BSE.

26 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India closed today at ₹4872.2, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

Polycab India stock closed at 4872.2 today, experiencing a percent change of -3.03. This represents a decrease of -152.3 in net change compared to yesterday's closing price of 5024.5.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3397.0-24.7-0.724066.12692.0120974.05
ABB India3955.024.350.624675.852640.4583809.76
Polycab India4872.2-152.3-3.035492.852500.1572968.64
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 371.9-0.55-0.15459.25245.5556795.59
KEI Industries2484.629.01.182812.21350.8522409.21
26 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock reached a low price of 4811.1 and a high price of 4983.3 today.

26 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4970.2 as against previous close of 5029.7

Polycab India's spot price is currently at INR 4868.95, with a bid price of INR 4870.55 and an offer price of INR 4877.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for Polycab India is at 864,300.

26 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Polycab India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Polycab India Ltd stock is 2500.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5493.65000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4870.95, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4870.95. It has experienced a percent change of -3.06, resulting in a net change of -153.55.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3412.3-9.4-0.274066.12692.0121518.92
ABB India3947.5516.90.434675.852640.4583651.89
Polycab India4831.0-193.5-3.855492.852500.1572351.61
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 373.651.20.32459.25245.5557062.85
KEI Industries2511.455.82.272812.21350.8522650.93
26 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 100.0 (-47.58%) & 0.25 (-99.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 130.9 (+113.19%) & 181.2 (+101.22%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price for the day was 4811.1, while the high price reached 4983.3.

26 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4819.45, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4819.45 with a percent change of -4.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.08%. The net change is -205.05, suggesting a decrease of 205.05 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4970.2 as against previous close of 5029.7

Polycab India, a leading electrical cable and wire manufacturer, currently has a spot price of 4819.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 4822.35, while the offer price stands at 4826.85. There are 300 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity for bidding. The stock has an open interest of 785,700.

26 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4820.95, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that its price is 4820.95 with a percent change of -4.05 and a net change of -203.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 4.05% and a decrease in price of 203.55.

26 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5294.67
10 Days5289.00
20 Days5279.21
50 Days5138.56
100 Days4533.96
300 Days3763.03
26 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India's stock reached a low price of 4811.1 and a high price of 4983.3 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 99.0 (-48.1%) & 0.15 (-99.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 135.15 (+120.11%) & 185.15 (+105.61%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4828.6, down -3.9% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that its price is 4828.6. There has been a percent change of -3.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -195.9, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Polycab India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4970.2 as against previous close of 5029.7

Polycab India's spot price is currently at 4829.6, with a bid price of 4829.7 and an offer price of 4835.3. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for Polycab India stands at 745500.

26 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4826, down -3.95% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

Polycab India's stock price is currently 4826, which represents a percent change of -3.95 and a net change of -198.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3428.87.10.214066.12692.0122106.51
ABB India3907.8-22.85-0.584675.852640.4582809.56
Polycab India4828.8-195.7-3.895492.852500.1572318.66
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 363.2-9.25-2.48459.25245.5555466.95
KEI Industries2429.3-26.3-1.072812.21350.8521910.45
26 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock reached a low price of 4811.1 and a high price of 4983.3 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 97.95 (-48.65%) & 49.55 (-50.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 129.85 (+111.48%) & 180.0 (+99.89%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4825.4, down -3.96% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

Polycab India stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.96 and a net change of -199.1. The current price is 4825.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3390.5-31.2-0.914066.12692.0120742.57
ABB India3869.0-61.65-1.574675.852640.4581987.35
Polycab India4820.6-203.9-4.065492.852500.1572195.85
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 363.0-9.45-2.54459.25245.5555436.41
KEI Industries2407.5-48.1-1.962812.21350.8521713.83
26 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock reached a low of 4814.5 and a high of 4983.3 in the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4970.2 as against previous close of 5029.7

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 4840. The bid price is slightly higher at 4842.4, while the offer price is 4846.25. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 729,300, indicating a high level of investor interest.

26 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4850.1, down -3.47% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Polycab India is 4850.1. There has been a percent change of -3.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -174.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 174.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-91.67%) & 0.3 (-97.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 133.0 (+116.61%) & 180.0 (+99.89%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4843.65, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4843.65 with a percent change of -3.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.6% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -180.85, indicating that the stock has decreased by 180.85 in value. This data suggests that Polycab India stock is experiencing a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3391.1-30.6-0.894066.12692.0120763.94
ABB India3869.45-61.2-1.564675.852640.4581996.89
Polycab India4829.0-195.5-3.895492.852500.1572321.65
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 362.9-9.55-2.56459.25245.5555421.13
KEI Industries2395.9-59.7-2.432812.21350.8521609.21
26 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Polycab India stock reached a low of 4833.6 and a high of 4983.3.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4970.2 as against previous close of 5029.7

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, has a spot price of INR 4856.6. The bid price is INR 4860.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is INR 4865.45 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 748200.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4858.85, down -3.3% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4858.85, with a percent change of -3.3 and a net change of -165.65. This indicates that the stock price has dropped by 3.3% and decreased by 165.65.

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.13%
3 Months11.93%
6 Months58.07%
YTD95.52%
1 Year81.64%
26 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4943.8, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4943.8 with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -80.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.61% and a decrease of 80.7 points.

26 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5154.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a trading volume of 36,540 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,154.2.

