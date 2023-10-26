Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 4872.2, down -3.03% from yesterday's 5024.5

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5170.7 and closed at ₹5154.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5182.4 and a low of ₹5005.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75431.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 36540 shares on the BSE.
Polycab India stock closed at ₹4872.2 today, experiencing a percent change of -3.03. This represents a decrease of -152.3 in net change compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹5024.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3397.0
|-24.7
|-0.72
|4066.1
|2692.0
|120974.05
|ABB India
|3955.0
|24.35
|0.62
|4675.85
|2640.45
|83809.76
|Polycab India
|4872.2
|-152.3
|-3.03
|5492.85
|2500.15
|72968.64
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|371.9
|-0.55
|-0.15
|459.25
|245.55
|56795.59
|KEI Industries
|2484.6
|29.0
|1.18
|2812.2
|1350.85
|22409.21
Polycab India stock reached a low price of ₹4811.1 and a high price of ₹4983.3 today.
Polycab India's spot price is currently at INR 4868.95, with a bid price of INR 4870.55 and an offer price of INR 4877.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for Polycab India is at 864,300.
The 52-week low price of Polycab India Ltd stock is 2500.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5493.65000.
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4870.95. It has experienced a percent change of -3.06, resulting in a net change of -153.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3412.3
|-9.4
|-0.27
|4066.1
|2692.0
|121518.92
|ABB India
|3947.55
|16.9
|0.43
|4675.85
|2640.45
|83651.89
|Polycab India
|4831.0
|-193.5
|-3.85
|5492.85
|2500.15
|72351.61
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|373.65
|1.2
|0.32
|459.25
|245.55
|57062.85
|KEI Industries
|2511.4
|55.8
|2.27
|2812.2
|1350.85
|22650.93
Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹100.0 (-47.58%) & ₹0.25 (-99.8%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹130.9 (+113.19%) & ₹181.2 (+101.22%) respectively.
Polycab India stock's low price for the day was ₹4811.1, while the high price reached ₹4983.3.
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4819.45 with a percent change of -4.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.08%. The net change is -205.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹205.05 in the stock price.
Polycab India, a leading electrical cable and wire manufacturer, currently has a spot price of 4819.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 4822.35, while the offer price stands at 4826.85. There are 300 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity for bidding. The stock has an open interest of 785,700.
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that its price is ₹4820.95 with a percent change of -4.05 and a net change of -203.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 4.05% and a decrease in price of ₹203.55.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5294.67
|10 Days
|5289.00
|20 Days
|5279.21
|50 Days
|5138.56
|100 Days
|4533.96
|300 Days
|3763.03
Polycab India's stock reached a low price of ₹4811.1 and a high price of ₹4983.3 on the current day.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹99.0 (-48.1%) & ₹0.15 (-99.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹135.15 (+120.11%) & ₹185.15 (+105.61%) respectively.
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that its price is ₹4828.6. There has been a percent change of -3.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -195.9, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.
Polycab India's spot price is currently at 4829.6, with a bid price of 4829.7 and an offer price of 4835.3. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for Polycab India stands at 745500.
Polycab India's stock price is currently ₹4826, which represents a percent change of -3.95 and a net change of -198.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3428.8
|7.1
|0.21
|4066.1
|2692.0
|122106.51
|ABB India
|3907.8
|-22.85
|-0.58
|4675.85
|2640.45
|82809.56
|Polycab India
|4828.8
|-195.7
|-3.89
|5492.85
|2500.15
|72318.66
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|363.2
|-9.25
|-2.48
|459.25
|245.55
|55466.95
|KEI Industries
|2429.3
|-26.3
|-1.07
|2812.2
|1350.85
|21910.45
Polycab India stock reached a low price of ₹4811.1 and a high price of ₹4983.3 on the current day.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹97.95 (-48.65%) & ₹49.55 (-50.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹129.85 (+111.48%) & ₹180.0 (+99.89%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Polycab India stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.96 and a net change of -199.1. The current price is ₹4825.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3390.5
|-31.2
|-0.91
|4066.1
|2692.0
|120742.57
|ABB India
|3869.0
|-61.65
|-1.57
|4675.85
|2640.45
|81987.35
|Polycab India
|4820.6
|-203.9
|-4.06
|5492.85
|2500.15
|72195.85
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|363.0
|-9.45
|-2.54
|459.25
|245.55
|55436.41
|KEI Industries
|2407.5
|-48.1
|-1.96
|2812.2
|1350.85
|21713.83
Polycab India stock reached a low of ₹4814.5 and a high of ₹4983.3 in the current trading day.
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 4840. The bid price is slightly higher at 4842.4, while the offer price is 4846.25. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 729,300, indicating a high level of investor interest.
The current data shows that the stock price of Polycab India is ₹4850.1. There has been a percent change of -3.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -174.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹174.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-91.67%) & ₹0.3 (-97.31%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹133.0 (+116.61%) & ₹180.0 (+99.89%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4843.65 with a percent change of -3.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.6% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -180.85, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹180.85 in value. This data suggests that Polycab India stock is experiencing a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3391.1
|-30.6
|-0.89
|4066.1
|2692.0
|120763.94
|ABB India
|3869.45
|-61.2
|-1.56
|4675.85
|2640.45
|81996.89
|Polycab India
|4829.0
|-195.5
|-3.89
|5492.85
|2500.15
|72321.65
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|362.9
|-9.55
|-2.56
|459.25
|245.55
|55421.13
|KEI Industries
|2395.9
|-59.7
|-2.43
|2812.2
|1350.85
|21609.21
Today, Polycab India stock reached a low of ₹4833.6 and a high of ₹4983.3.
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, has a spot price of INR 4856.6. The bid price is INR 4860.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is INR 4865.45 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 748200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4858.85, with a percent change of -3.3 and a net change of -165.65. This indicates that the stock price has dropped by 3.3% and decreased by ₹165.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.13%
|3 Months
|11.93%
|6 Months
|58.07%
|YTD
|95.52%
|1 Year
|81.64%
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4943.8 with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -80.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.61% and a decrease of 80.7 points.
On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a trading volume of 36,540 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,154.2.
