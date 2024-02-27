Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sinks on Market Turbulence

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4810.8 and closed at ₹4813.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹4866.55, while the low was ₹4709.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,800.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low was ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 58,473 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-17.81%
|6 Months
|-5.99%
|YTD
|-12.7%
|1 Year
|55.83%
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4780 with a percent change of -0.7% and a net change of -33.5.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 58,473 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹4813.5.
