Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sinks on Market Turbulence

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Polycab India stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 4813.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4780 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4810.8 and closed at 4813.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 4866.55, while the low was 4709.65. The market capitalization stood at 71,800.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 5722.9, and the 52-week low was 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 58,473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months-17.81%
6 Months-5.99%
YTD-12.7%
1 Year55.83%
27 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4780, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4813.5

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4780 with a percent change of -0.7% and a net change of -33.5.

