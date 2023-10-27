Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 4978.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's 4872.2

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India closed today at ₹4978.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 Polycab India stock closed today at ₹4978.35, representing a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 106.15 from yesterday's closing price of ₹4872.2.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3412.8 8.4 0.25 4066.1 2692.0 121536.72 ABB India 4013.7 55.75 1.41 4675.85 2640.45 85053.67 Polycab India 4978.35 106.15 2.18 5492.85 2500.15 74558.4 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 384.45 12.55 3.37 459.25 245.55 58712.19 KEI Industries 2511.25 26.65 1.07 2812.2 1350.85 22649.58 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Polycab India stock was ₹4882.2, while the high price reached ₹5007.4.

Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0 Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of cables and wires, currently has a spot price of 4977.5. The bid price stands at 5007.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 5008.25 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 2838900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹161.35 (+37.91%) & ₹85.05 (+43.79%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹40.4 (-47.94%) & ₹19.1 (-48.66%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3430.45 26.05 0.77 4066.1 2692.0 122165.27 ABB India 4013.0 55.05 1.39 4675.85 2640.45 85038.83 Polycab India 4988.85 116.65 2.39 5492.85 2500.15 74715.65 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 382.95 11.05 2.97 459.25 245.55 58483.12 KEI Industries 2515.0 30.4 1.22 2812.2 1350.85 22683.4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5003, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5003, which represents a 2.68% increase. The net change is 130.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0 Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, currently has a spot price of INR 4954.35. The bid price stands at INR 4984.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is INR 4987.75 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,845,200, indicating strong market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range Polycab India stock reached a low price of ₹4882.2 and a high price of ₹4979.95 on the current day.

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4958.65, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4958.65. It has seen a percent change of 1.77, indicating an increase, and a net change of 86.45. Click here for Polycab India Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5206.22 10 Days 5270.77 20 Days 5270.07 50 Days 5147.43 100 Days 4549.86 300 Days 3775.18

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹131.35 (+12.26%) & ₹63.95 (+8.11%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹45.45 (-41.43%) & ₹18.1 (-51.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is ₹4882.2, while the high price is ₹4979.95.

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4948.4, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4948.4 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 76.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% and the net change in price is ₹76.2. This indicates positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Polycab India Board Meetings

Polycab India Live Updates

Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0 Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 4952.55. The bid price stands at INR 4981.15, with a bid quantity of 100 shares. The offer price is INR 4983.05, with an offer quantity of 100 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,855,900 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3419.35 14.95 0.44 4066.1 2692.0 121769.98 ABB India 4010.0 52.05 1.32 4675.85 2640.45 84975.26 Polycab India 4953.0 80.8 1.66 5492.85 2500.15 74178.74 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 382.95 11.05 2.97 459.25 245.55 58483.12 KEI Industries 2513.1 28.5 1.15 2812.2 1350.85 22666.26

Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 6 8 8 Buy 10 9 7 8 Hold 5 6 7 7 Sell 3 2 2 2 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4955.3, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4955.3, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 83.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.71% and the actual increase is ₹83.1. Click here for Polycab India AGM

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹4882.2 and the high price is ₹4979.95.

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹143.1 (+22.31%) & ₹70.25 (+18.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹53.05 (-31.64%) & ₹24.65 (-33.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4957.85, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4957.85, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 85.65. This means that the stock has experienced a positive change in price, increasing by 1.76 percent or ₹85.65. This indicates a bullish trend in the stock's performance.

Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0 Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of cables and wires, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹4942.25. The bid price stands at ₹4962.35 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is ₹4965.0 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,868,200, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3435.8 31.4 0.92 4066.1 2692.0 122355.8 ABB India 4073.15 115.2 2.91 4675.85 2640.45 86313.46 Polycab India 4944.05 71.85 1.47 5492.85 2500.15 74044.7 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 385.6 13.7 3.68 459.25 245.55 58887.82 KEI Industries 2519.3 34.7 1.4 2812.2 1350.85 22722.18

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range Polycab India stock's low price for the day is ₹4882.2, while the high price is ₹4979.95.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4926, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4926. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 53.8.

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹136.95 (+17.05%) & ₹68.15 (+15.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹56.4 (-27.32%) & ₹24.9 (-33.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 3427.5 23.1 0.68 4066.1 2692.0 122060.22 ABB India 4061.0 103.05 2.6 4675.85 2640.45 86055.99 Polycab India 4945.15 72.95 1.5 5492.85 2500.15 74061.18 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 381.65 9.75 2.62 459.25 245.55 58284.59 KEI Industries 2534.95 50.35 2.03 2812.2 1350.85 22863.33

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4947.85, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹4872.2 The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4947.85, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 75.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.55% or ₹75.65 from its previous closing price.

Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0 Polycab India, a leading electrical wire and cable manufacturer, currently has a spot price of ₹4950. The bid price stands at ₹4970.85 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is ₹4974.05 with an offer quantity of 400. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,863,300 contracts, reflecting strong market participation and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Polycab India stock today is ₹4882.2, while the high price is ₹4979.95.

Polycab India Live Updates

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4872.2, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹5024.5 Polycab India stock has experienced a decline in value, with the current price at ₹4872.2. The percent change is -3.03%, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -152.3, which represents the amount the stock has dropped in value.

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.75% 3 Months 8.75% 6 Months 52.77% YTD 89.63% 1 Year 76.17%

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4872.2, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹5024.5 The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4872.2, with a percent change of -3.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -152.3, indicating a decrease of ₹152.3.