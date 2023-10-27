Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 4978.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's 4872.2

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 4872.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4978.35 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 4979.95 and closed at 5024.5 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 4983.3, while the lowest price was 4811.1. The company has a market capitalization of 73144.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5492.85 and 2500.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 65556 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India closed today at ₹4978.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

Polycab India stock closed today at 4978.35, representing a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 106.15 from yesterday's closing price of 4872.2.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3412.88.40.254066.12692.0121536.72
ABB India4013.755.751.414675.852640.4585053.67
Polycab India4978.35106.152.185492.852500.1574558.4
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 384.4512.553.37459.25245.5558712.19
KEI Industries2511.2526.651.072812.21350.8522649.58
27 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Polycab India stock was 4882.2, while the high price reached 5007.4.

27 Oct 2023, 03:38 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of cables and wires, currently has a spot price of 4977.5. The bid price stands at 5007.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 5008.25 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 2838900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 161.35 (+37.91%) & 85.05 (+43.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 40.4 (-47.94%) & 19.1 (-48.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3430.4526.050.774066.12692.0122165.27
ABB India4013.055.051.394675.852640.4585038.83
Polycab India4988.85116.652.395492.852500.1574715.65
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 382.9511.052.97459.25245.5558483.12
KEI Industries2515.030.41.222812.21350.8522683.4
27 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5003, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5003, which represents a 2.68% increase. The net change is 130.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, currently has a spot price of INR 4954.35. The bid price stands at INR 4984.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is INR 4987.75 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,845,200, indicating strong market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock reached a low price of 4882.2 and a high price of 4979.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4958.65, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4958.65. It has seen a percent change of 1.77, indicating an increase, and a net change of 86.45.

Click here for Polycab India Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5206.22
10 Days5270.77
20 Days5270.07
50 Days5147.43
100 Days4549.86
300 Days3775.18
27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 131.35 (+12.26%) & 63.95 (+8.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 45.45 (-41.43%) & 18.1 (-51.34%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is 4882.2, while the high price is 4979.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4948.4, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4948.4 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 76.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% and the net change in price is 76.2. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Polycab India Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Polycab India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 4952.55. The bid price stands at INR 4981.15, with a bid quantity of 100 shares. The offer price is INR 4983.05, with an offer quantity of 100 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,855,900 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3419.3514.950.444066.12692.0121769.98
ABB India4010.052.051.324675.852640.4584975.26
Polycab India4953.080.81.665492.852500.1574178.74
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 382.9511.052.97459.25245.5558483.12
KEI Industries2513.128.51.152812.21350.8522666.26
27 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5688
Buy10978
Hold5677
Sell3222
Strong Sell2222
27 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4955.3, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4955.3, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 83.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.71% and the actual increase is 83.1.

Click here for Polycab India AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 4882.2 and the high price is 4979.95.

27 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 143.1 (+22.31%) & 70.25 (+18.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 53.05 (-31.64%) & 24.65 (-33.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4957.85, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4957.85, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 85.65. This means that the stock has experienced a positive change in price, increasing by 1.76 percent or 85.65. This indicates a bullish trend in the stock's performance.

27 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of cables and wires, is currently trading at a spot price of 4942.25. The bid price stands at 4962.35 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 4965.0 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,868,200, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3435.831.40.924066.12692.0122355.8
ABB India4073.15115.22.914675.852640.4586313.46
Polycab India4944.0571.851.475492.852500.1574044.7
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 385.613.73.68459.25245.5558887.82
KEI Industries2519.334.71.42812.21350.8522722.18
27 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price for the day is 4882.2, while the high price is 4979.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4926, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4926. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 53.8.

27 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 136.95 (+17.05%) & 68.15 (+15.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 56.4 (-27.32%) & 24.9 (-33.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3427.523.10.684066.12692.0122060.22
ABB India4061.0103.052.64675.852640.4586055.99
Polycab India4945.1572.951.55492.852500.1574061.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 381.659.752.62459.25245.5558284.59
KEI Industries2534.9550.352.032812.21350.8522863.33
27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4947.85, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4947.85, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 75.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.55% or 75.65 from its previous closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Polycab India October futures opened at 4921.0 as against previous close of 4909.0

Polycab India, a leading electrical wire and cable manufacturer, currently has a spot price of 4950. The bid price stands at 4970.85 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 4974.05 with an offer quantity of 400. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,863,300 contracts, reflecting strong market participation and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Polycab India stock today is 4882.2, while the high price is 4979.95.

27 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4872.2, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

Polycab India stock has experienced a decline in value, with the current price at 4872.2. The percent change is -3.03%, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -152.3, which represents the amount the stock has dropped in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.75%
3 Months8.75%
6 Months52.77%
YTD89.63%
1 Year76.17%
27 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4872.2, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹5024.5

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4872.2, with a percent change of -3.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -152.3, indicating a decrease of 152.3.

27 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5024.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 65,556 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 5,024.5.

