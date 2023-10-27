Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 4978.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's 4872.2

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4979.95 and closed at ₹5024.5 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹4983.3, while the lowest price was ₹4811.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹73144.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 65556 shares on the BSE.
Polycab India stock closed today at ₹4978.35, representing a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 106.15 from yesterday's closing price of ₹4872.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3412.8
|8.4
|0.25
|4066.1
|2692.0
|121536.72
|ABB India
|4013.7
|55.75
|1.41
|4675.85
|2640.45
|85053.67
|Polycab India
|4978.35
|106.15
|2.18
|5492.85
|2500.15
|74558.4
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|384.45
|12.55
|3.37
|459.25
|245.55
|58712.19
|KEI Industries
|2511.25
|26.65
|1.07
|2812.2
|1350.85
|22649.58
Today, the low price of Polycab India stock was ₹4882.2, while the high price reached ₹5007.4.
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of cables and wires, currently has a spot price of 4977.5. The bid price stands at 5007.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 5008.25 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 2838900.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹161.35 (+37.91%) & ₹85.05 (+43.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹40.4 (-47.94%) & ₹19.1 (-48.66%) respectively.
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5003, which represents a 2.68% increase. The net change is 130.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, currently has a spot price of INR 4954.35. The bid price stands at INR 4984.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is INR 4987.75 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,845,200, indicating strong market activity and investor interest.
Polycab India stock reached a low price of ₹4882.2 and a high price of ₹4979.95 on the current day.
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4958.65. It has seen a percent change of 1.77, indicating an increase, and a net change of 86.45.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5206.22
|10 Days
|5270.77
|20 Days
|5270.07
|50 Days
|5147.43
|100 Days
|4549.86
|300 Days
|3775.18
Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹131.35 (+12.26%) & ₹63.95 (+8.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹45.45 (-41.43%) & ₹18.1 (-51.34%) respectively.
The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is ₹4882.2, while the high price is ₹4979.95.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4948.4 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 76.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% and the net change in price is ₹76.2. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 4952.55. The bid price stands at INR 4981.15, with a bid quantity of 100 shares. The offer price is INR 4983.05, with an offer quantity of 100 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,855,900 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|8
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4955.3, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 83.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.71% and the actual increase is ₹83.1.
The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹4882.2 and the high price is ₹4979.95.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹143.1 (+22.31%) & ₹70.25 (+18.77%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹53.05 (-31.64%) & ₹24.65 (-33.74%) respectively.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4957.85, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 85.65. This means that the stock has experienced a positive change in price, increasing by 1.76 percent or ₹85.65. This indicates a bullish trend in the stock's performance.
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of cables and wires, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹4942.25. The bid price stands at ₹4962.35 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is ₹4965.0 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,868,200, indicating strong investor interest.
Polycab India stock's low price for the day is ₹4882.2, while the high price is ₹4979.95.
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4926. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 53.8.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹136.95 (+17.05%) & ₹68.15 (+15.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹56.4 (-27.32%) & ₹24.9 (-33.06%) respectively.
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4947.85, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 75.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.55% or ₹75.65 from its previous closing price.
Polycab India, a leading electrical wire and cable manufacturer, currently has a spot price of ₹4950. The bid price stands at ₹4970.85 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is ₹4974.05 with an offer quantity of 400. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,863,300 contracts, reflecting strong market participation and investor interest.
The low price of Polycab India stock today is ₹4882.2, while the high price is ₹4979.95.
Polycab India stock has experienced a decline in value, with the current price at ₹4872.2. The percent change is -3.03%, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -152.3, which represents the amount the stock has dropped in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.75%
|3 Months
|8.75%
|6 Months
|52.77%
|YTD
|89.63%
|1 Year
|76.17%
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4872.2, with a percent change of -3.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -152.3, indicating a decrease of ₹152.3.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 65,556 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹5,024.5.
