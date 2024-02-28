Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4823.8 and closed at ₹4786.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹4823.8 and the low was ₹4728.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,589.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 15292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.