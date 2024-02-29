Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 4765.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4693 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 4788 and closed at 4765.95. The high for the day was 4788, while the low was 4679.7. The market capitalization stood at 70493.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were 5722.9 and 2755 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4765.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 11276 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 4765.95.

