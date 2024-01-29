Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Polycab India January futures opened at 4420.2 as against previous close of 4381.55 Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 4311. The bid price stands at Rs. 4333.8, while the offer price is Rs. 4339.6. The stock has an open interest of 2,209,700. With an offer quantity of 100 and a bid quantity of 100, investors can consider the market activity for trading decisions.

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ABB India 4742.85 4.6 0.1 4984.3 2751.36 100504.97 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 456.95 -6.95 -1.5 501.75 276.9 69784.2 Polycab India 4326.3 -16.05 -0.37 5722.9 2736.5 64792.95 KEI Industries 3136.8 -44.1 -1.39 3420.0 1503.4 28291.56 Exide Industries 315.0 4.55 1.47 342.35 170.5 26775.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range The Polycab India stock had a low price of ₹4300 and a high price of ₹4440.15 in the current day.

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4325.6, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹4342.35 The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4325.6, with a percent change of -0.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -16.75, indicating a decrease of ₹16.75 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 29 Jan 11:02 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹37.75 (-17.76%) & ₹136.25 (-10.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 29 Jan 11:02 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹78.0 (+0.06%) & ₹139.6 (+6.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4322.6, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹4342.35 The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4322.6. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.75, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India January futures opened at 4420.2 as against previous close of 4381.55 Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 4348. The bid price stands at 4364.15, while the offer price is 4368.1. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is also 100. The stock has an open interest of 2137700.

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4348.45, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4342.35 The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4348.45. It has seen a net change of 6.1, which is a 0.14 percent increase in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.08% 3 Months -20.36% 6 Months -7.6% YTD -20.8% 1 Year 54.16%

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4342.35, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹4361.3 The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4342.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.43% or a net change of -18.95.