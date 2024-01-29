Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hello User
29 Jan 2024
Polycab India stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 4342.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4325.6 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 4355.25 and closed at 4361.3. The stock reached a high of 4451.25 and a low of 4311.95. The market capitalization of the company is 65219.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2736.5. The BSE volume for the day was 36613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST Polycab India January futures opened at 4420.2 as against previous close of 4381.55

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 4311. The bid price stands at Rs. 4333.8, while the offer price is Rs. 4339.6. The stock has an open interest of 2,209,700. With an offer quantity of 100 and a bid quantity of 100, investors can consider the market activity for trading decisions.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ABB India4742.854.60.14984.32751.36100504.97
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 456.95-6.95-1.5501.75276.969784.2
Polycab India4326.3-16.05-0.375722.92736.564792.95
KEI Industries3136.8-44.1-1.393420.01503.428291.56
Exide Industries315.04.551.47342.35170.526775.0
29 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The Polycab India stock had a low price of 4300 and a high price of 4440.15 in the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4325.6, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹4342.35

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4325.6, with a percent change of -0.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -16.75, indicating a decrease of 16.75 per share.

29 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 29 Jan 11:02 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 37.75 (-17.76%) & 136.25 (-10.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 29 Jan 11:02 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 78.0 (+0.06%) & 139.6 (+6.73%) respectively.

29 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4322.6, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹4342.35

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4322.6. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.75, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

29 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ABB India4752.314.050.34984.32751.36100705.22
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 456.6-7.3-1.57501.75276.969730.75
Polycab India4307.85-34.5-0.795722.92736.564516.64
KEI Industries3140.1-40.8-1.283420.01503.428321.33
Exide Industries313.453.00.97342.35170.526643.25
29 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 4302.5 and the high price is 4440.15.

29 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Polycab India January futures opened at 4420.2 as against previous close of 4381.55

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 4348. The bid price stands at 4364.15, while the offer price is 4368.1. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is also 100. The stock has an open interest of 2137700.

29 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4348.45, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4342.35

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4348.45. It has seen a net change of 6.1, which is a 0.14 percent increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.08%
3 Months-20.36%
6 Months-7.6%
YTD-20.8%
1 Year54.16%
29 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4342.35, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹4361.3

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4342.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.43% or a net change of -18.95.

29 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4361.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India on the BSE had a volume of 36,613 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4361.3.

