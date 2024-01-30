Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Polycab India was ₹4366.05, while the close price was ₹4342.35. The stock reached a high of ₹4440.15 and a low of ₹4300 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65239.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2736.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 30535 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Polycab India reached a low of ₹4334.55 and a high of ₹4381.4.
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4343.65 with a net change of 1.3 and a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.3 from its previous value, representing a small percentage change of 0.03.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.73%
|3 Months
|-21.55%
|6 Months
|-9.77%
|YTD
|-20.76%
|1 Year
|56.49%
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4343.65, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the net change is positive at 1.3.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 30,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹4,342.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!