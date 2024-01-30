Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Polycab India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 4342.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4343.65 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Polycab India was 4366.05, while the close price was 4342.35. The stock reached a high of 4440.15 and a low of 4300 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 65239.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2736.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 30535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Polycab India reached a low of 4334.55 and a high of 4381.4.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.73%
3 Months-21.55%
6 Months-9.77%
YTD-20.76%
1 Year56.49%
30 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4343.65, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹4342.35

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4343.65, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the net change is positive at 1.3.

30 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4342.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 30,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,342.35.

