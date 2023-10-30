Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was ₹4883.2, the close price was ₹4872.2, the high was ₹5007.4, and the low was ₹4882.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,738.37 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.