Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 4872.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4978.35 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was 4883.2, the close price was 4872.2, the high was 5007.4, and the low was 4882.2. The market capitalization of the company is 74,738.37 crore. The 52-week high and low are 5492.85 and 2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.05%
3 Months8.78%
6 Months55.26%
YTD93.71%
1 Year79.33%
30 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4978.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹4872.2

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4978.35, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 106.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.18% and the value has increased by 106.15.

30 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4872.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a total volume of 30,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,872.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.