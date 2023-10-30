Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was ₹4883.2, the close price was ₹4872.2, the high was ₹5007.4, and the low was ₹4882.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,738.37 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,940 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.05%
|3 Months
|8.78%
|6 Months
|55.26%
|YTD
|93.71%
|1 Year
|79.33%
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4978.35, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 106.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.18% and the value has increased by ₹106.15.
On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a total volume of 30,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹4,872.2.
