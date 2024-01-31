Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 4343.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4312.25 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 4350.15 and closed at 4343.65. The stock had a high of 4381.4 and a low of 4300.4. The market capitalization of the company is 64767.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, while the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the stock was 20360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4312.25, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹4343.65

Polycab India stock currently has a price of 4312.25. There has been a percent change of -0.72, resulting in a net change of -31.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4343.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,360. The closing price for the day was 4,343.65.

