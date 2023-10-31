Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stocks Soar on Strong Trading Day

The stock price of Polycab India opened at ₹4988 and closed at ₹4978.35 in the last trading day. The highest price recorded was ₹5005, while the lowest price was ₹4890. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,143.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,414 shares.

