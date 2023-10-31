Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stocks Soar on Strong Trading Day

The stock price of Polycab India opened at ₹4988 and closed at ₹4978.35 in the last trading day. The highest price recorded was ₹5005, while the lowest price was ₹4890. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,143.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,414 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.54%
|3 Months
|6.37%
|6 Months
|54.04%
|YTD
|92.19%
|1 Year
|79.36%
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4949, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4938.7. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day of trading, Polycab India's BSE volume was 21,414 shares, and the closing price was ₹4,978.35.
