Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stocks Soar on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 4938.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4949 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

The stock price of Polycab India opened at 4988 and closed at 4978.35 in the last trading day. The highest price recorded was 5005, while the lowest price was 4890. The market capitalization of the company is 74,143.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5492.85 and 2500.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.54%
3 Months6.37%
6 Months54.04%
YTD92.19%
1 Year79.36%
31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4949, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹4938.7

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4949, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4938.7, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹4978.35

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4938.7. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

31 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4978.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India's BSE volume was 21,414 shares, and the closing price was 4,978.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.