Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 7149.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7296.15 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 7189.8 and closed at 7149.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 7317.65 and a low of 7116 during the day. With a market capitalization of 109,766.5 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 7607.15 and a low of 3812.35. The BSE volume for the day was 14,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17374.93Support 17164.93
Resistance 27452.47Support 27032.47
Resistance 37584.93Support 36954.93
02 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 7722.0, 5.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 9000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy10101011
    Hold6665
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
02 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 515 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 328 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹7149.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7317.65 & 7116 yesterday to end at 7296.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

