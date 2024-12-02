Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at ₹7189.8 and closed at ₹7149.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7317.65 and a low of ₹7116 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹109,766.5 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹7607.15 and a low of ₹3812.35. The BSE volume for the day was 14,597 shares.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7374.93
|Support 1
|7164.93
|Resistance 2
|7452.47
|Support 2
|7032.47
|Resistance 3
|7584.93
|Support 3
|6954.93
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹7722.0, 5.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7317.65 & ₹7116 yesterday to end at ₹7296.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend