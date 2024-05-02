LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at ₹5793, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

27 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Trade

Polycab India stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 5666.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5793 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.