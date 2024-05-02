Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at ₹5793, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹5635.75, reached a high of ₹5787.1, and closed at ₹5633.65. The low for the day was also ₹5633.65. The market capitalization of Polycab India was ₹85421.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low was ₹3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 35700 shares.
Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range
Polycab India stock's low price for the day was ₹5686.75, while the high price reached ₹5800.
Polycab India share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.66%; Futures open interest increased by 3.6%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India closed today at ₹5793, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹5666.6
Polycab India share price closed the day at ₹5793 - a 2.23% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5828.83 , 5867.92 , 5936.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5720.83 , 5651.92 , 5612.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Polycab India Live Updates
Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5788.1, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹5666.6
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5760.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5854.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5854.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5521.33
|10 Days
|5406.07
|20 Days
|5292.63
|50 Days
|4958.30
|100 Days
|4966.57
|300 Days
|4948.93
Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 6.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5765.55, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹5666.6
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5760.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5854.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5854.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range
Polycab India stock hit a low of ₹5686.75 and a high of ₹5775 on the current trading day.
Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5521.33
|10 Days
|5406.07
|20 Days
|5292.63
|50 Days
|4958.30
|100 Days
|4966.57
|300 Days
|4948.93
Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5731.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹5666.6
Polycab India share price is at ₹5731.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5601.4 and ₹5760.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5601.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5760.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Polycab India reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 5724.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 1.1% to reach ₹5729, outperforming its peers. While CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India saw declines, Siemens and ABB India experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight increases of 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|5945.5
|106.15
|1.82
|5920.45
|3248.0
|211731.3
|ABB India
|6721.0
|178.65
|2.73
|6770.2
|3386.85
|142423.62
|Polycab India
|5729.0
|62.4
|1.1
|5787.1
|3171.4
|85800.53
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|551.35
|-2.3
|-0.42
|565.0
|290.9
|84200.72
|Hitachi Energy India
|9571.0
|-16.5
|-0.17
|9895.55
|3283.05
|40563.51
Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.43% lower than yesterday
The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 8.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹5708.45, down by 0.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Polycab India touched a high of 5732.2 & a low of 5701.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5724.17
|Support 1
|5693.07
|Resistance 2
|5743.73
|Support 2
|5681.53
|Resistance 3
|5755.27
|Support 3
|5661.97
Polycab India Live Updates
Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.76% to reach ₹5709.6, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed performance. CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India are declining, whereas Siemens and ABB India are showing a positive trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|5870.0
|30.65
|0.52
|5920.45
|3248.0
|209042.59
|ABB India
|6650.0
|107.65
|1.65
|6770.2
|3386.85
|140919.07
|Polycab India
|5709.6
|43.0
|0.76
|5787.1
|3171.4
|85509.98
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|550.55
|-3.1
|-0.56
|565.0
|290.9
|84078.55
|Hitachi Energy India
|9581.1
|-6.4
|-0.07
|9895.55
|3283.05
|40606.31
Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.91% and is currently trading at ₹5718.00. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have gained 76.78% to reach ₹5718.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|25.46%
|6 Months
|15.12%
|YTD
|3.31%
|1 Year
|76.78%
Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5760.35
|Support 1
|5601.4
|Resistance 2
|5854.15
|Support 2
|5536.25
|Resistance 3
|5919.3
|Support 3
|5442.45
Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 510 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 372 k
The trading volume yesterday was 37.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 474 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5633.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹5787.1 & ₹5633.65 yesterday to end at ₹5633.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
