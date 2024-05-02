Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 5793, up 2.23% from yesterday's 5666.6

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 05:33 PM IST Trade
Polycab India stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 5666.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5793 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 5635.75, reached a high of 5787.1, and closed at 5633.65. The low for the day was also 5633.65. The market capitalization of Polycab India was 85421.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5722.9 and the 52-week low was 3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 35700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price for the day was 5686.75, while the high price reached 5800.

02 May 2024, 04:36 PM IST Polycab India share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.66%; Futures open interest increased by 3.6%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India closed today at ₹5793, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

Polycab India share price closed the day at 5793 - a 2.23% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5828.83 , 5867.92 , 5936.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5720.83 , 5651.92 , 5612.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Polycab India Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5788.1, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5760.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5854.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5854.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 6.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5765.55, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5760.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5854.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5854.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Polycab India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock hit a low of 5686.75 and a high of 5775 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5731.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

Polycab India share price is at 5731.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5601.4 and 5760.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5601.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5760.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 5724.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5731.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

Polycab India share price is at 5731.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5601.4 and 5760.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5601.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5760.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 1.1% to reach 5729, outperforming its peers. While CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India saw declines, Siemens and ABB India experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight increases of 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.

02 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 5.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.43% lower than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 8.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 5708.45, down by 0.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 5732.2 & a low of 5701.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.76% to reach 5709.6, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed performance. CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India are declining, whereas Siemens and ABB India are showing a positive trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.13% respectively.

02 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5713.35, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹5666.6

Polycab India share price is at 5713.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5601.4 and 5760.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5601.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5760.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.91% and is currently trading at 5718.00. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have gained 76.78% to reach 5718.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months25.46%
6 Months15.12%
YTD3.31%
1 Year76.78%
02 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 4.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 510 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 372 k

The trading volume yesterday was 37.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 474 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

02 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5633.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5787.1 & 5633.65 yesterday to end at 5633.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

