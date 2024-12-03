Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at ₹7281.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹7297.45. The stock reached a high of ₹7391 and maintained a low of ₹7281.05 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹110,579.5 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹7607.15 and significantly above its 52-week low of ₹3812.35. A total of 4740 shares were traded on the BSE.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7404.95
|Support 1
|7302.1
|Resistance 2
|7450.4
|Support 2
|7244.7
|Resistance 3
|7507.8
|Support 3
|7199.25
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹7722.0, 5.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 229 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7391 & ₹7281.05 yesterday to end at ₹7352.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend