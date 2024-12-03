Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 7297.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7352.85 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 7281.05 and closed slightly higher at 7297.45. The stock reached a high of 7391 and maintained a low of 7281.05 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 110,579.5 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 7607.15 and significantly above its 52-week low of 3812.35. A total of 4740 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17404.95Support 17302.1
Resistance 27450.4Support 27244.7
Resistance 37507.8Support 37199.25
03 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 7722.0, 5.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 9000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy10101011
    Hold6665
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 234 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 321 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 229 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹7297.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7391 & 7281.05 yesterday to end at 7352.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

