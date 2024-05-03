Active Stocks
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 5830.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's 5793
LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at ₹5830.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹5793

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 5793 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5830.8 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today
Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 5700 and closed at 5666.6. The high for the day was 5800, and the low was 5686.75. The market capitalization stood at 87,038.61 crores, with a 52-week high of 5787.1 and a 52-week low of 3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 26,619 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:37:10 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price today was 5750.05, while the high price reached 5870.

03 May 2024, 04:34:12 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 3.42%

A rise in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 03:50:14 PM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed today at ₹5830.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹5793

Polycab India share price closed the day at 5830.8 - a 0.65% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5886.17 , 5937.48 , 6005.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5767.27 , 5699.68 , 5648.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:49:52 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 277.78% higher than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded by 3 PM is 277.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5830.8, up by 0.65%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:36:02 PM IST

Polycab India Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:17:17 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5834.05, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹5793

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5828.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5867.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5867.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00:00 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 02:59:57 PM IST

Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:48:42 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 232.95% higher than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM has increased by 232.95% compared to yesterday, with the price at 5836.2, showing a 0.75% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:40:38 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India reached a high of 5839.9 and a low of 5783.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances 5823.02 and 5837.03, suggesting a positive sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

03 May 2024, 02:14:25 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 6.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:03:53 PM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5806.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹5793

Polycab India share price is at 5806.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5720.83 and 5828.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5720.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5828.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:51:30 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 844.35% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Polycab India until 1 PM has soared by 844.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 5796.45, showing a marginal increase of 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a surge in trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:33:47 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 5805.12 and 5757.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 5757.57 and selling near hourly resistance at 5805.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

03 May 2024, 01:13:01 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.5%; Futures open interest increased by 2.83%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with a rise in open interest for Polycab India, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:00:44 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock's low price today was 5750.05 and the high price was 5870.

03 May 2024, 12:53:00 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 792.84% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Polycab India until 12 AM has surged by 792.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 5786.1, showing a slight decrease of -0.12%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signify further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5814.63 and 5762.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 5762.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5814.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

03 May 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:13:42 PM IST

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5760.1, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹5793

Polycab India share price is at 5760.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5720.83 and 5828.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5720.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5828.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:52:54 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 306.06% higher than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded until 11 AM is 306.06% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 5760.9, showing a decrease of -0.55%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:36:40 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India reached a high of 5831.95 and a low of 5780.0 in the previous trading hour. Within the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 5802.57, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 5782.88 and 5762.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

03 May 2024, 11:22:15 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5802, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5793

Polycab India share price is at 5802 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5720.83 and 5828.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5720.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5828.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:10:55 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach 5825, outperforming its peers. While Hitachi Energy India is declining, Siemens, ABB India, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions, are all experiencing an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.37% respectively.

03 May 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 6.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:51:17 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 219.96% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Polycab India by 10 AM is 219.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5805.2, up by 0.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:35:46 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 5843.6 & a low of 5803.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

03 May 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

Polycab India Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57:50 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.55% to reach 5824.7, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed results. Hitachi Energy India is experiencing a decline, whereas Siemens, ABB India, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.48% and 0.51% respectively.

03 May 2024, 09:44:48 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 1.33%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:37:18 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5841.6, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹5793

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5828.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5867.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5867.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22:57 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Polycab India's stock price has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at 5854.35. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 75.98% to reach 5854.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.55%
3 Months30.45%
6 Months14.67%
YTD5.61%
1 Year75.98%
03 May 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 6.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 312 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 373 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 286 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04:31 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5666.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5800 & 5686.75 yesterday to end at 5666.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

